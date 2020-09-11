KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs could be without both starting cornerbacks after Charvarius Ward fractured his hand in their 34-20 season-opening win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

The other starter, Bashaud Breeland, is serving a four-game NFL suspension for a violation of the league's policy on substance abuse.

Ward will have the injury re-checked Friday to determine how much time he will miss.

Rookie L'Jarius Sneed, a fourth-round draft pick, started in Breeland's place against the Texans and played well. He had the game's only interception and his 39-yard return in the fourth quarter set up the Chiefs' final touchdown.

If Ward can't play next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Rashad Fenton is the most probable replacement. He played about half of the defensive snaps against the Texans. The Chiefs also have veteran Antonio Hamilton, who has played some at safety. Their other cornerback on the active roster is seventh-round draft pick BoPete Keyes.