FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore received a $5 million raise from the New England Patriots leading into Sunday's season opener against the Miami Dolphins, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gilmore was scheduled to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2020, but the club increased the salary to $15.5 million, sources said.
Gilmore can earn up to $17.5 million if incentives are reached.
This is the fourth year of the five-year, $65 million deal that Gilmore signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2017. At the time, the contract was among the richest for a cornerback in the NFL.
The market has exploded since that point, prompting Gilmore's raise.