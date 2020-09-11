Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore gets surprised by his adorable family with gifts to congratulate him for joining the Madden 99 club. (0:56)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore received a $5 million raise from the New England Patriots leading into Sunday's season opener against the Miami Dolphins, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gilmore was scheduled to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2020, but the club increased the salary to $15.5 million, sources said.

Gilmore can earn up to $17.5 million if incentives are reached.

This is the fourth year of the five-year, $65 million deal that Gilmore signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2017. At the time, the contract was among the richest for a cornerback in the NFL.

The market has exploded since that point, prompting Gilmore's raise.