PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is recovering from ankle surgery he had in August, according to league sources, another twist in a saga-filled couple of months for Philadelphia's offensive line.

The surgery was described as a "clean up" by a source.

Johnson, one of the best right tackles in the game, is considered day-to-day and his availability for Sunday's opener at Washington will be determined later in the week, according to coach Doug Pederson.

Johnson returned to the practice field in a limited capacity this week after missing the bulk of training camp with the injury.

He suffered a high ankle sprain last December and missed the final three games of the regular season and the wild-card playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Matt Pryor, Jordan Mailata and Jack Driscoll are the current backup options. They have zero NFL starts at tackle among them.

It has been a rough summer for the Eagles' offensive line. They lost two of their projected starters in standout right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard to long-term injuries. Jason Peters was brought in to replace Brooks at guard but has since moved back to Carson Wentz's blind side, receiving a pay raise after doing so.

The Eagles draw a formidable defensive front in Week 1 that includes rookie Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan coming off the edge.