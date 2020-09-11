ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos linebacker Von Miller had surgery on his injured ankle Friday at the Steadman Hawkins Clinic in suburban Denver.

Dr. Joshua Metzl performed the surgery. Miller made the decision to have the surgery after consulting with the Broncos medical staff in recent days -- Metzl is one of the team physicians -- as well as others, including noted foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

"He had surgery (Friday) morning and I was told it went well, and we'll see how it goes," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "They haven't said anything on a timetable based on his surgery, that will depend on the healing.''

Many with the team believe Miller's recovery time is considered to be between four to six months, but a best-case scenario would be a three-month recovery.

Fangio said this week Miller would go on injured reserve at some point in the coming days and would be "out for a while,'' but Fangio hasn't yet been ready to say Miller would miss the season.

When asked Wednesday if Miller would miss the season, Fangio said: "There's a chance of that. It's too early to say for sure, [but] he's definitely out for a while.''

Because of roster uncertainty that has come with a shortened preseason and no offseason work due to COVID-19, teams can bring an unlimited number of players off injured reserve during the 2020 season if those players are medically cleared to play.

Miller suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle -- the tendon rolls over the outside of the lower leg bone at the ankle -- during Tuesday's practice. Those who have surgery to repair the tendon often begin their recovery with no weight-bearing on the repaired foot/ankle for four to six weeks, followed by limited weight-bearing on the joint for another two to four weeks.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, had missed just one game -- Dec. 1 last year against the Los Angeles Chargers -- over the past six seasons.

Asked earlier this week to describe how the injury happened, Fangio said: "It was just a normal play, he rushed around the edge, he never hit the ground, never looked bad. If you saw the video, you'd think nothing happened, but it did.''