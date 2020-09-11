Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey will not play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hip injury, the team announced Friday.

Pouncey has not practiced this week because of the injury.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Pouncey is a stabilizing force on a Chargers offensive line that underwent significant offseason changes. The Chargers traded left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for right guard Trai Turner and signed veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a three-year, $30 million contract.

Pouncey, 31, is playing on a one-year, $9 million contract this season. He missed the majority of the 2019 season after undergoing neck surgery following Week 5, but said in May that he was cleared to play.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.