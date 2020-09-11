Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is listed as doubtful for Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Evans was listed as a limited participant in practice today after not participating at all on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. During the 20-minute portion of practice that was open to the media Friday morning, Evans tested the hamstring with some dynamic stretching, light jogging and light pass catching with the training staff. He did not appear to be favoring one leg.

"He did some individual stuff today," coach Bruce Arians said. "We'll see if he's sore tomorrow. It will still probably be a game time decision."

Evans missed three games with a hamstring injury last season but still finished with 67 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. Arians said he does not believe this is the same leg he injured last season.

Arians described the injury as "minor," which he suffered while running a route, but said it continues to bug him.

The Buccaneers will begin the Tom Brady era or the road against NFC South rival New Orleans. The last time Brady played at the Superdome, he defeated the Saints 36-20 and did it with only three active receivers, as Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola were both out with injury, while Rob Gronkowski -- now with the Bucs -- left the game in the second half.

If Evans can't go, look for Justin Watson and Scotty Miller to step in - both had strong camps and are developing strong rapport with Brady.

