RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has left the team indefinitely for personal reasons, a significant development with Seattle's coaching staff just before Sunday's season opener.

Pete Carroll made the announcement Friday without elaborating on why Schneider is stepping away. Larry Izzo will take over in the interim.

The 49-year-old Schneider is entering his 11th season as the Seahawks' special teams coordinator, having followed Carroll from USC to Seattle in 2010.

Izzo, the longtime Patriots linebacker, has been Seattle's assistant special teams coach the past two seasons. He spent the previous two as the Houston Texans' special teams coordinator.

The Seahawks ruled out backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) for their opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Phillip Dorsett, who has been competing with David Moore for their No. 3 wide receiver role, is questionable because of a lingering foot injury. He didn't practice Friday after being limited the previous two days. Starting left tackle Duane Brown (knee) is expected to play.