The Denver Broncos and kicker Brandon McManus reached agreement on a four-year extension that runs through 2024, the team announced Friday.

McManus' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter it is a $17.2 million extension, including $9.5 million fully guaranteed.

A seven-year veteran, McManus, 29, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has played in Denver since the 2014 season.

Last season, he went 29-of-34 (85.3%) on field goal attempts. His 81.5% career field goal percentage ranks second all time in franchise history.