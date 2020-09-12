NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson was arrested Friday night for DUI, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

"We are aware of the situation," the Titans said in a statement. "This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed."

According to court documents, Wilson was arrested at 11:29 p.m. He was released on $1,000 bond at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday. Wilson has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 7.

The arrest report stated that Wilson was traveling on Charlotte Avenue at a high rate of speed. According to a witness, a vehicle that was later identified as Wilson's was doing 'donuts' at the intersection of 25th Avenue N/Charlotte Avenue. Wilson lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete wall.

Wilson told the arresting officer that he had a problem with his back tire and that it was the cause of the crash. The officer smelled alcohol on Wilson's breath and noticed his eyes were watery. He told the officer that he consumed two margaritas before driving his vehicle. Wilson agreed to perform a breathalyzer test which resulted in a blood alcohol level of .107. The limit in Tennessee is .08.

Last month, Wilson appeared on a Tennessee State University campus police incident report after attending a gathering at an off-campus apartment. Wilson received a trespassing warning.

"You're not going to be able to control a professional football player outside the building," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said during training camp. "Always hopeful that we're making the right decisions away from here and doing everything we can to maintain the best health we can."

Tennessee selected Wilson with the 29th pick in this year's draft to solidify its future at right tackle. Wilson started training camp on the COVID-19 reserve list and struggled with conditioning once he was able to take part in practice. He was once again placed on the COVID-19 reserve list last week.