Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' status for Sunday's opener against the New Orleans Saints was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Saturday.

Coach Bruce Arians had said Evans' status would depend on his level of soreness after testing his hamstring as a limited participant during Friday's practice.

He did not appear to be favoring one leg during the portion of practice that was open to media.

Evans missed three games with a hamstring injury last season but still finished with 67 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns.

Arians said he does not believe this is the same leg Evans injured last season.

If Evans can't play, look for Justin Watson and Scotty Miller to step in. Both had strong camps and are developing a rapport with new quarterback Tom Brady.