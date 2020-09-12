Mina Kimes and Ryan Clark weigh in on if Drew Brees and the Saints have enough to take down the revamped Buccaneers. (0:44)

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara are finalizing a five-year, $75 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The deal is worth a total of $77.133 million for six seasons and includes $34.333 million in guaranteed money, sources told Schefter.

The average annual value of the extension, $15 million, matches what Ezekiel Elliott signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and trails only Christian McCaffery's $16 million per year with the Carolina Panthers.

Although negotiations got tense late in training camp, when Kamara was an unexcused absence for four days and a source confirmed that the Saints were open to the possibility of trading him, the two sides ultimately found middle ground heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

Now the Saints are close to securing a huge piece of their offense for the second year in a row after signing wide receiver Michael Thomas to a long-term extension last summer.

Kamara, 25, was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 after being drafted in the third round out of Tennessee. He has been one of the league's most dynamic dual threats as a runner and receiver, with a total of 2,408 rushing yards, 2,068 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns. His 4,476 yards from scrimmage is the fifth-most in the league since 2017.

He is just one of four players in NFL history to surpass 2,000 yards rushing and receiving in his first three seasons -- joining McCaffrey, Herschel Walker and Roger Craig, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Finding Paydirt Five of the eight largest contracts for NFL running backs in terms of average annual value have been signed in 2020. Four of the eight have gone to players from the 2017 draft class. RB AAV Signed Christian McCaffrey $16.0M 2020 Ezekiel Elliott $15.0M 2019 Alvin Kamara $15.0M 2020 Le'Veon Bell $13.1M 2019 David Johnson $13.0M 2018 Dalvin Cook $12.6M 2020 Derrick Henry $12.5M 2020 Joe Mixon $12.0M 2020

While Kamara's numbers have been among the best in NFL history to start a career, his yards per touch have gone down in each of the last two seasons -- going from second in 2017 (7.7 yards) to 18th last season (5.3 yards), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He had exactly 81 catches in each of his first three seasons -- despite missing two games last year and being hampered by knee and ankle injuries over the final half of the season. The 243 receptions through three seasons is second only to McCaffrey (303) in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The extra value that Kamara brings in the receiving game made the Saints feel better about investing in him long term despite the daunting salary-cap situation they are about to face in 2021 and beyond.

Prior to Saturday's deal, the Saints had less than $6 million in cap space this year and were already projected to have more than $240 million in cap costs for 2021, when the cap could drop as low as $175 million per team.

Furthermore, they are nearing the ends of contracts with fellow standouts like linebacker Demario Davis, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead and safety Marcus Williams.

This has been a busy offseason when it comes to lucrative running back extensions around the league. Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook have also reached long-term deals with their teams.