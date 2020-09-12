FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have called up veteran safety Brandon Carr from the practice squad in time for Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Carr joined the Cowboys on Monday as the team looked to supplement its depth at safety following the release of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Mike McCarthy said Friday the team limited his work during practice because Carr had not been in training camp.

Carr said he kept himself in good shape despite not being with the team during the entire offseason and into the summer. He played some safety last season for the Baltimore Ravens. From 2012-16, he played cornerback with the Cowboys. He did not anticipate having difficulty picking up the Cowboys scheme.

"As you grow older everything kind of runs together and the only thing that changes is the verbiage," he said. "Just have to learn to say the right things."

By being added to the active roster, Carr has a chance to extend a significant streak. He has started all 192 games in his career, the longest-active streak by a defensive player in the NFL. The Cowboys have planned to pair Xavier Woods with Darian Thompson at safety.

As for the start streak, Carr said, "I don't think about the streak until you guys asked me about it personally. I'm just so consumed on trying to figure out a way to get a championship ring. I've been playing, this will be 13 years now and I don't have any hardware. The streak is fine but I want to end this game with hardware."