The Buffalo Bills have placed cornerback Josh Norman on injured reserve, keeping him out of at least the team's next three games.

Norman suffered a hamstring injury during the first week of training camp, but returned to practice in a limited fashion on Sept. 3. However, he suffered a setback and missed three straight practices in Week 1 before the team officially ruled him out for Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.

Buffalo announced Norman's move to injured reserve Saturday and also announced it had called up cornerback Cam Lewis and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from its practice squad.

The Bills signed the former first-team All-Pro Norman to a one-year deal this offseason to compete with Levi Wallace for their starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White. The team has had precious little time to evaluate both players, however, as both Norman and Wallace battled hamstring injuries throughout training camp.

Wallace will presumably start Sunday's game, his 24th career start -- all with the Bills.