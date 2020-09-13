SoFi Stadium hosts its first live event Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Rams, and there couldn't be stranger circumstances surrounding the grand opening of a $5 billion stadium.

There will be no fans at the game, even though NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be present.

NFL games at SoFi Stadium this season will include this circumstance: The visiting owner will sit in the owner's box of the Los Angeles team not playing there at that time. This week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will sit in Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos' box and christen that box before the Spanos family does.

When the Chargers play their home opener next Sunday against Kansas City, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt will sit in the box that belongs to Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Sunday night's game also is something of a homecoming for Jones, who was born in Inglewood, California, about one mile from the stadium.

With a price tag of more than $5 billion, SoFi Stadium features tree- and foliage-filled "canyons" to lounge in, individual seats -- no bleachers -- throughout and plentiful luxury suites. The only question that remains, an effect of the coronavirus pandemic, is how much longer fans must wait until they'll be allowed inside.

More than 70,000 seats will be empty on Sunday night, save for cardboard cutouts in the end zone section, while piped-in crowd noise and a public address announcer fill the silence.

