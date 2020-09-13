NFL Week 1 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits and behind the scenes

Jeff Saturday gives his pick for the best quarterback matchup of Week 1, plus which quarterback in a new home will thrive in his first performance. (2:18)

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, which features a different feel because fans are not present at many of the stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, there's plenty to see as players and teams get warmed up for kickoff.

We've got a roundup of the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and locker room and more.

On the field, the Week 1 NFL schedule is stacked with great matchups. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 1 game guide.

More: Sunday's fantasy football inactives: Who's in and who's out?

Best entrances

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has arrived.

Patriots' QB Cam Newton is ready for Week 1: pic.twitter.com/K1QI6FrK1I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rocks the bandanna mask.

Nice jumpsuit! Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey brings it.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz is decked out in all Eagles gear.

Check out the chains on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Football with family and friends, who wave at Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Family



over



Everything pic.twitter.com/kZaNDiiJCu — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 13, 2020

Kobe Bryant is gone, but he's not forgotten.

Packers running back Aaron Jones sports the headwear.

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't messing around.

Behind the scenes

New season, new team for Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson.

Speaking of new, here's the Washington Football Team's new end zone.

New end zone painting: pic.twitter.com/zoLnJ3QEnA — John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2020

Leave it to veteran Patriots receiver Julian Edelman to stick to routine.

Mo Gaba, you're in our hearts.

Mo is ready 💜 pic.twitter.com/Z2KL0MNgS5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2020

Social justice

A look at some of the Jacksonville Jaguars players' helmets.

The lid that Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be wearing today.

BB will be honoring Fritz Pollard, the first Black head coach in the @NFL, with his game day visor today: https://t.co/TMRLAGHSA4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 13, 2020

The Indianapolis Colts make a statement.

Shoutouts

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ready for some football.

Waking up excited as hell for NFL Football Sunday Week 1!!! All day long I'll be watching. Let's go @Browns!! #DoggPound 🐶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 13, 2020

The Bills are feeling the love.