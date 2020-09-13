NFL Week 1 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits and behind the scenes

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, which features a different feel because fans are not present at many of the stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, there's plenty to see as players and teams get warmed up for kickoff.
We've got a roundup of the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and locker room and more.
On the field, the Week 1 NFL schedule is stacked with great matchups. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 1 game guide.
Best entrances
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has arrived.
Patriots' QB Cam Newton is ready for Week 1: pic.twitter.com/K1QI6FrK1I— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rocks the bandanna mask.
1️⃣2️⃣ has arrived.#GBvsMIN | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/eozOiCFLaN— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 13, 2020
Nice jumpsuit! Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey brings it.
Marlo 😎@marlon_humphrey pic.twitter.com/Q1AfnWnV9B— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2020
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz is decked out in all Eagles gear.
It's go time.#PHIvsWAS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/65s4bjSJAX— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 13, 2020
Check out the chains on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
This duo 💧@Lj_era8 | @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/FkN9MHBKq7— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2020
Football with family and friends, who wave at Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
Family— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 13, 2020
over
Everything pic.twitter.com/kZaNDiiJCu
Kobe Bryant is gone, but he's not forgotten.
Mamba Forever pic.twitter.com/4hNlXvYcjj— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 13, 2020
Packers running back Aaron Jones sports the headwear.
🗣 #GoPackGo @Showtyme_33 | #GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/2ZkEEpwZQI— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 13, 2020
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't messing around.
Business trip. #LVvsCAR
📸 » https://t.co/SFFHBJuE7W pic.twitter.com/ZKzWAnxbnA
Behind the scenes
New season, new team for Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson.
In the Lion's den— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) September 13, 2020
Chapter 14 #AllDay pic.twitter.com/kZqkxshbN6
Speaking of new, here's the Washington Football Team's new end zone.
New end zone painting: pic.twitter.com/zoLnJ3QEnA— John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2020
Leave it to veteran Patriots receiver Julian Edelman to stick to routine.
The Sunday morning routine continues. @Edelman11 | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/HAYmstCiHm— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 13, 2020
Mo Gaba, you're in our hearts.
Mo is ready 💜 pic.twitter.com/Z2KL0MNgS5— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2020
Social justice
A look at some of the Jacksonville Jaguars players' helmets.
September 13, 2020
The lid that Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be wearing today.
BB will be honoring Fritz Pollard, the first Black head coach in the @NFL, with his game day visor today: https://t.co/TMRLAGHSA4— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 13, 2020
The Indianapolis Colts make a statement.
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/UCfa7HBfCx— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 13, 2020
Shoutouts
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ready for some football.
Waking up excited as hell for NFL Football Sunday Week 1!!! All day long I'll be watching. Let's go @Browns!! #DoggPound 🐶— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 13, 2020
The Bills are feeling the love.
Feeling the love, @BlueJays!#OneFamily | #BillsMafia https://t.co/OgjQ3ZblMn— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 13, 2020