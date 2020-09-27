Eric Ebron makes first TD catch with Steelers, winning one-on-one battle

PITTSBURGH -- Tight end Eric Ebron's first touchdown catch for the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't have come at a better time.

Facing third-and-goal from the 10 after an intentional grounding penalty on Ben Roethlisberger the play before, Ebron hauled in Roethlisberger's catch in the end zone. He hung on to the pass even as Houston Texans safety A.J. Moore made it a contested catch, and the tight end fell to the ground.

The touchdown allowed the Steelers to pull within 14-10 of the Texans in the second quarter.

Ebron was brought in to be a red-zone target, but he was barely used there prior to Week 3. But he made up for lost time with that catch. Ebron's score pulled the Steelers within four points and gave them the first touchdown of the afternoon..