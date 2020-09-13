Mark Andrews snares Lamar Jackson touchdown pass with one hand

BALTIMORE -- Mark Andrews' 5-yard, one-handed touchdown grab made it a familiar beginning for the fast-starting Baltimore Ravens.

A wide-open Andrews leapt to pull in a sailing Lamar Jackson pass with his right hand to cap a successful first drive of 2020. It was reminiscent of last season, when the Ravens led the NFL with eight opening-drive touchdowns.

Andrews picked up where he left off last season, when he finished second in the NFL with 10 touchdown catches.

Jackson, meanwhile, started at a faster pace than last year's NFL MVP campaign. He threw his first touchdown of the 2020 season on his second pass. Last year, it took him until his third pass for his first touchdown pass.