Cam Newton runs in for first Patriots' touchdown

One of the early storylines from the New England Patriots' season-opener against the Dolphins is quarterback Cam Newton's presence as a runner: His 4-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter gave New England a 7-0 lead as he made it look easy.

Newton lined up in the shotgun, and the Patriots put four receivers on the field, which indicated it was personnel geared more toward the pass. But Newton kept it himself on a designed run call. Newton's 59 career rushing touchdowns are the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Earlier in the drive, Newton ran for 7 yards on a third-and-5 play.

After spiking the ball, Newton appeared to pay homage to Chadwick Boseman with the Wakanda Forever salute.