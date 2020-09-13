DETROIT -- Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected in the first half of Sunday's season-opener against the Chicago Bears for unsportsmanlike conduct after making contact with an official.

It was not clear what Collins was attempting to do at the time -- perhaps trying to explain David Montgomery potentially lowering his head on the 1-yard run Collins had made the tackle on the play before.

Collins lowered his head and made contact with the official's chest in doing so. The ref then threw the flag and ejected Collins.

Collins started his first game for Detroit on Sunday after signing with the Lions in free agency. He immediately became one of the Lions' key pieces defensively and had three tackles with a quarterback hit and a pass defended in the quarter-plus he played before his ejection.