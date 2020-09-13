ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones became the second-fastest receiver to record 800 career receptions following a 5-yard catch from Matt Ryan in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.

Jones entered the game needing three catches to achieve the milestone. He accomplished the feat in 127 games. Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown reached 800 receptions in 126 games.

The seven-time Pro Bowler Jones, now in his 10th NFL season, owns a career average of 6.3 receptions per game and has collected 100 or more receptions in a season three different times.

Jones stands alone as the Falcons' all-time leading receiver. He is the fastest receiver to record 12,000 career yards, reaching that mark in 125 games to surpass Jerry Rice (142 games). Jones also owns the highest yardage-per-game average in NFL history at 96.2 yards per game (based on at least 100 career games).