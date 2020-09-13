Vintage Aaron Rodgers on display with two TD passes vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers' first two touchdowns of the season were vintage.

The first one went to who else but Davante Adams.

The second one was the perfect deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

After three red zone trips that produced zero touchdowns -- including a fourth-and-1 drop by Adams -- the Green Bay Packers quarterback rolled to his right, buying time for Adams to find the right front corner of the end zone against Vikings safety Anthony Harris with 39 seconds left in the first half for a 24-yard catch.

A good block by fill-in right tackle Rick Wagner, who didn't start in place of the injured Billy Turner; Elgton Jenkins did. But Wagner came in after the Packers had to move Elgton Jenkins back to left guard because of Lucas Patrick's injury, and moved Yannick Ngakoue out of the way so Rodgers could move to his right and find Adams.

Adams made a toe-tapping catch that stood up to replay review. It put Adams over 100 yards in the first half -- giving him 103 on his first nine catches.

And there was Valdes-Scantling, the Packers' deep-threat receiver who disappeared late last season. But Rodgers, who had been talking him up all camp, lofted a deep ball down the right sideline that Valdes-Scantling hauled in for a 45-yard score that helped the Packers to a 22-10 halftime lead. The Packers 22 first-half points are their most before half since 2016 Week 16, when they scored 28 against the Vikings.

Adams has 100 receiving yards in the first half of a game for the third time in his career (also 2016 Week 10 at Titans and in 2019 Week 4 against the Eagles). His nine first-half receptions are tied for the most in any first half in his career (2019 Week 16 at Vikings).