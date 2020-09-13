Russell Wilson connects on fourth-down, 38-yard TD to DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf's best asset is his 4.33 speed. His biggest weakness - as he acknowledged when asked what he wanted to improve upon in Year 2 - is drops.

The Seattle Seahawks' opening drive of the second half Sunday showed both. A wide-open Metcalf dropped what would have been a first down. He redeemed himself later in the drive by reaching the ball forward for a first down while being tackled, showing good awareness of where he was on the field. He really redeemed himself when he capped the drive with a 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5, blowing by cornerback Isaiah Oliver for his first score of the season.

That gave the Seahawks a 21-12 lead. They extended their lead with Russell Wilson's fourth touchdown of the game on their next drive, that one to tight end Greg Olsen.