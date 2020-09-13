Miami Dolphins top wide receiver DeVante Parker aggravated a left hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots and he didn't return.

Coach Brian Flores said there is no immediate update on Parker, but the Dolphins plan to evaluate him on Monday and the rest of the week to determine his status for upcoming games.

Parker has missed much of the past 2½ weeks with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice on a limited basis throughout the week and didn't have an injury designation going into the game. But the hamstring bothered him again early in the second half when he exited with four catches for 47 yards.

Parker finished fifth in the NFL with 1,202 receiving yards in 2019, his first season playing all 16 games. He listed staying healthy as his top goal again this season, but that wish has been deterred by this early hamstring injury. He missed 11 games in his first four seasons.

If the Dolphins are without Parker for any time going forward, the team will have to lean heavily on receivers Preston Williams and Jakeem Grant. Rookie receivers Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden -- both of whom were inactive Sunday -- may also be asked to take on a larger role if Parker has to miss games.