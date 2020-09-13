        <
        >

          Social media has fun roasting Cleveland Browns' Week 1 loss

          5:05 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          The Cleveland Browns opened the 2020 NFL season looking like, well, the Cleveland Browns. It didn't help that they started the season with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. That being said, as so many on social media said, a 38-6 rout, in Week 1, is peak Browns.

          Cleveland has its third head coach in three years, but a third-year QB in Baker Mayfield and a talented supporting cast. This week, however, added to another ignominious stat for the Browns: They haven't won a season opener since 2004.

          And the internet had some fun. It started with a Mayfield interception on Cleveland's first drive.

          After that, the Browns tried a fake punt deep from their own end of the field.

          That was all in the first quarter. There was a 3rd-and-41 in the second quarter.

          When all was mercifully over, some Browns fans had to come to grips with their fandom and the roasting commenced.