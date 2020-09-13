Social media has fun roasting Cleveland Browns' Week 1 loss

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2020 NFL season looking like, well, the Cleveland Browns. It didn't help that they started the season with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. That being said, as so many on social media said, a 38-6 rout, in Week 1, is peak Browns.

Cleveland has its third head coach in three years, but a third-year QB in Baker Mayfield and a talented supporting cast. This week, however, added to another ignominious stat for the Browns: They haven't won a season opener since 2004.

And the internet had some fun. It started with a Mayfield interception on Cleveland's first drive.

Baker Mayfield threw an INT on the Browns' first drive of the year 😦



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/afHG6hxHER — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2020

A Baker Mayfield interception. Football is officially back!!! — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 13, 2020

Baker Mayfield throwing a pick on his first drive.



Mitch Trubisky throws behind an open receiver for a turnover on downs.



Some normality in 2020. — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) September 13, 2020

The return to normalcy we've all been waiting for. A Baker Mayfield pick before 10:30 AM PT. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) September 13, 2020

After that, the Browns tried a fake punt deep from their own end of the field.

no matter what day what year what century. browns are still the browns. pic.twitter.com/Vx3gsuisUO — Tony X (@soIoucity) September 13, 2020

The browns ran a fake punt from their own 30. Who's coaching next year pic.twitter.com/Illou2BKGn — JA ➐ (@PGsGoat) September 13, 2020

That was all in the first quarter. There was a 3rd-and-41 in the second quarter.

Switched to the Ravens game for a sec and I see it's 3rd & 41 for the Browns 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4YWp1kEoI9 — ▶️@🖖🏼📍▶️ (@D__Ju) September 13, 2020

3rd and 41 is the most Browns down and distance ever. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 13, 2020

2020 may be unpredictable, but some things never change 😂 pic.twitter.com/3nkV1t0rqD — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 13, 2020

When all was mercifully over, some Browns fans had to come to grips with their fandom and the roasting commenced.

"ThE bRoWns WiLl fInAlLy pUt iT tOgEtHeR tHiS YeAr" pic.twitter.com/ZrXaiwkTe6 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 13, 2020

The Browns getting smoked by the Ravens actually gives me hope for our country.



It's by far the most normal thing that's happened in 2020.



We can do this everyone! 🙌🏼 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 13, 2020

Stat of the day!

The Cleveland #Browns have the most consecutive seasons without a season-opening win at 15. pic.twitter.com/fMlTvSWMXA — History of Sports (@BeforeFamePics) September 13, 2020