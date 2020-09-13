Tom Brady emphatically spikes the ball after first Buccaneers TD

It didn't take long for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to make his mark with the Bucs. On their opening possession, the 43-year-old QB became the oldest quarterback in NFL history to score a touchdown.

First Brady connected deep with Chris Godwin on a post-corner route for a 29-yard gain, before setting up a 2-yard rushing touchdown off left guard Ali Marpet.

It was Brady's 23rd career rushing touchdown, but his first-ever in a season opener. It was also just the second time he's done so on the opening drive of a game, with the first time against Washington in 2007, according to ESPN Statistics & Information.