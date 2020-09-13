NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees and Tom Brady already were making NFL history Sunday just by stepping on the field as the first two quarterbacks to start against each other at age 40 or older.

Then Brees added a historic accomplishment in the first quarter when he broke Brett Favre's NFL record by attempting the 10,170th pass of his career.

Brees, 41, already held the NFL records for career passing yards (77,416), TD passes (547) and completions (6,867) heading into his 20th NFL season.

Brady, 43, ranks second in each of those categories.

Brees and the Saints jumped to a 17-7 lead over Brady and his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers team on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome thanks to two touchdowns by running back Alvin Kamara just one day after he signed a lucrative five-year contract extension.

Brees had originally told the Saints in February that he planned to retire, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. But then he changed his mind and decided to come back for a 20th season. Sources also told Schefter and ESPN's Jeff Darlington that the Saints and Brady had mutual interest in each other before Brees decided to come back.

Brees has not declared this as his final season, but he did acknowledge this week, "Hey, at this time, man, I'm on borrowed time. I've got nothing to lose. So I'm turning it loose and letting the chips fall where they may."