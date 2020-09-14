Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left Sunday's game against the Rams in Los Angeles because of a collarbone injury and was ruled out to return.

The Cowboys' defense was on the field for 23 plays in the first quarter, allowing an opening-drive touchdown. The second drive ended with a missed field goal attempt. Vander Esch was not credited with a tackle.

Vander Esch is playing in his first game since Week 10 last season because of a neck injury. Television replays showed the Cowboys' medical staff testing Vander Esch's neck. He had offseason neck surgery but said he has felt fine throughout training camp.

Vander Esch took over as the middle linebacker this season, switching positions with Jaylon Smith, and is serving as the defensive signal-caller.

With Sean Lee on injured reserve and missing the first three games because of a pelvis issue, the Cowboys have veteran Joe Thomas and Justin March, who is mostly a special-teamer, in reserve. Luke Gifford is among the team's inactives and he had been dealing with a hamstring issue.

Also for Dallas, starting tight end Blake Jarwin and backup offensive tackle Cameron Erving were questionable to return because of knee injuries.