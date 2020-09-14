The Cleveland Browns are making a kicking change.

The Browns waived starter Austin Seibert on Monday after he missed an extra point and field goal in Sunday's 38-6 loss at Baltimore. To replace Seibert, Cleveland signed Cody Parkey off its practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Also Monday, the Browns placed tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a knee injury. Njoku, who scored the Browns' lone touchdown Sunday, will be sidelined at least three games per NFL rules.

Seibert, a fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma last year, missed on his only two kicks against the Ravens. He misfired on an extra point after Cleveland's touchdown in the first quarter. Near the end of the second quarter, he sailed a 41-yard field goal try wide right. The Ravens capitalized, driving right down the field for a touchdown to go up 24-6 at halftime. The Browns are hoping that Parkey, who kicked in Cleveland in 2016, can stabilize the position.

While with the Chicago Bears in January 2019, Parkey notoriously missed a potential game-winning 43-yard field goal, which bounced off the upright, then off the crossbar in the NFC playoffs, giving the Philadelphia Eagles the win. Parkey was released by the Bears after that season.

Cleveland.com first reported the kicking change.