NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced they placed cornerback Adoree' Jackson on injured reserve on Monday.

Jackson first appeared on the injury report as a limited participant on Friday due to a knee injury. The fourth-year cornerback didn't participate in practice on Saturday and was listed as out for the game against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

He will have to miss a minimum of three games, per IR rules for the 2020 season.

Jackson played well during training camp, often matching up in practice with top Titans receivers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis and holding his own. New defensive backs coach Anthony Midget praised Jackson for his performance during camp.

"He came in and worked every day and competed with attention to detail. We talked a lot about his consistency and he's done a good job with that. He's doing a good job staying engaged and he is also playing with really good technique," Midget said in August.

Jackson missed the final four games last season before returning for Tennessee's win over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Titans picked up Jackson's fifth-year option before the season and had high expectations for him to be an integral part of their secondary.

In a corresponding move, Tennessee signed sixth-year cornerback Tye Smith to the 53-man roster from their practice squad.