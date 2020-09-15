The New York Jets will place running back Le'Veon Bell on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The move was first reported Tuesday by NFL Network.

Bell injured his left hamstring in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Bills, and Jets coach Adam Gase said Monday that the team expected him to miss "a couple of weeks."

By being placed on IR, Bell will miss a minimum of three games.

Bell was hurt in the second quarter of the Jets' 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he stayed in the game for a few plays in the third quarter. Afterward, Gase publicly second-guessed himself, saying he was "mad" that he let Bell continue. He expressed that sentiment to Bell.

"We talked after the game," Gase said. "He knew how I felt.