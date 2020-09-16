New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's mother, Jeannette Belichick, has died of natural causes in Annapolis, Maryland, a club spokesman confirmed. She was 98.

Jeannette and Steve Belichick met at Hiram College in the 1940s, where Jeannette taught Spanish and French, and Steve was a coach. They married in August 1950, and Bill was born in 1952.

In 2015, Bill Belichick made a donation to Hiram College, in Hiram, Ohio, to honor the legacy of his parents in the areas of campus life upon which they made a lasting impact.

The Jeannette Munn Belichick '42 Endowed Fund was created to provide support to the school library in purchasing books and other resources related to foreign languages. In addition, the space on the first floor of the school library was named the Jeannette Munn Belichick '42 Reading Room.

Steve Belichick died in 2005 at 85. At Hiram, there is now the Coach Steve Belichick Olympic Training Center.

The Belichicks raised Bill in Annapolis, where the Patriots coach received the first-ever key to the city earlier this year.