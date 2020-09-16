PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson are on track to play against the Los Angeles Rams after missing the season opener with injuries, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson had ankle surgery in August, sources told ESPN, and he was unable to go as a game-time decision in the Eagles' 27-17 loss to Washington in Week 1. With three projected offensive line starters -- Johnson, Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard -- out because of injury, quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked a league-high eight times and absorbed 15 QB hits.

Sanders has been hampered by a hamstring injury since early in training camp. When healthy, he is expected to be a focal point of the offense. The ground game was limited to 57 yards on 17 carries against Washington, with Boston Scott and Corey Clement getting the bulk of the reps.

Sanders, Johnson and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) are all expected to practice this week.

Edge rusher Brandon Graham remains sidelined as he goes through concussion protocol.