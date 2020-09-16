FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Despite a losing record and profound struggles on offense, New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson gave his full support to coach Adam Gase, calling him a "brilliant offensive mind."

Speaking to reporters for the first time in 10 months, Johnson declined to issue a playoff mandate, saying Gase will be evaluated on whether the team progresses throughout the season.

"I have full confidence in Adam," Johnson said Wednesday. "I think that he has a lot more in him as a head coach than some of our fans are giving him credit for. And I understand they want to see success. I think that they will."

The Jets are 7-10 under Gase, who has presided over the league's lowest-ranked offense over that span. They lost the opener to the Buffalo Bills, 27-17, which Johnson called "a mess."

Asked why he's so confident in Gase, Johnson said: "Look, I think he can work with and develop quarterbacks. I do continue to think he's a brilliant offensive mind especially. He has my every confidence."

Coach Adam Gase and quarterback Sam Darnold received support from CEO Christopher Johnson on Wednesday despite the team's rocky performance in Week 1. AP Photo/John Munson

Gase's project, Sam Darnold, struggled in the opener. The third-year quarterback, drafted third overall in 2018, is 11-16 as a starter. Johnson expressed confidence in Darnold, but he sidestepped a question on whether the organization will commit to him with a contract extension.

Darnold is signed through 2021, with a team option for 2022.

"I have so much confidence in Sam," Johnson said. "He's the best player I know at turning the page, the absolute best, and I think he'll turn the page on this last game, I think you'll see an extraordinary Sam."

"I think we're going to see him turn into that quarterback that we all expected shortly, I really do. I think he's an absolute sterling quarterback."