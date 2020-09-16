FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Despite a losing record and profound struggles on offense, New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson gave his full support to coach Adam Gase, calling him a "brilliant offensive mind."
Speaking to reporters for the first time in 10 months, Johnson declined to issue a playoff mandate, saying Gase will be evaluated on whether the team progresses throughout the season.
"I have full confidence in Adam," Johnson said Wednesday. "I think that he has a lot more in him as a head coach than some of our fans are giving him credit for. And I understand they want to see success. I think that they will."
The Jets are 7-10 under Gase, who has presided over the league's lowest-ranked offense over that span. They lost the opener to the Buffalo Bills, 27-17, which Johnson called "a mess."
Asked why he's so confident in Gase, Johnson said: "Look, I think he can work with and develop quarterbacks. I do continue to think he's a brilliant offensive mind especially. He has my every confidence."
Gase's project, Sam Darnold, struggled in the opener. The third-year quarterback, drafted third overall in 2018, is 11-16 as a starter. Johnson expressed confidence in Darnold, but he sidestepped a question on whether the organization will commit to him with a contract extension.
Darnold is signed through 2021, with a team option for 2022.
"I have so much confidence in Sam," Johnson said. "He's the best player I know at turning the page, the absolute best, and I think he'll turn the page on this last game, I think you'll see an extraordinary Sam."
"I think we're going to see him turn into that quarterback that we all expected shortly, I really do. I think he's an absolute sterling quarterback."