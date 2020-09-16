FRISCO, Texas -- Ezekiel Elliott has not been shy about showing off his midriff.

He did it at Ohio State. He famously walked on the red carpet before the 2016 NFL draft with his dress shirt tucked up. And now he's added a tattoo to his midsection.

After scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener, Elliott lifted up his jersey to show off a "Feed Me," tattoo, complete with a spoon.

"That's my brand, Feed Me," Elliott said.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

He started making the gesture after big runs during his rookie year, and it has been a staple for Elliott since.

He got the tattoo in Dallas shortly before training camp started. While he had the idea for the tattoo, he let the Dallas artist take care of the design.

Oh, and the location of this one hurt more than his other tattoos.

"It was super painful," Elliott said. "I think like the next day we went and threw at (Dak Prescott's house) and it was all swollen and puffy. It was awful. Not going to lie, it was painful. But happy with the result."

His mother, Dawn, did not seem to be a fan of the new ink when asked on Twitter.

The running back thought differently Wednesday, however.

"At this point my mom is like over getting mad at me for getting tattoos," Elliott said. "Now she's coming around to them."

The team certainly seems to succeed when Elliott is fed. The Cowboys are 22-4 when he rushes for more than 100 yards in a game.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup likes the tattoo and the message.

"Feed him. Don't see why he wouldn't, but it ain't too bad," Gallup said. "Zeke's always coming up with something funny to get everybody going. For him to get that new tattoo, lift it up when he scores, he's just telling you plain and simple, just feed him."

Said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, "I mean, I got kids so I wouldn't say I approve it, but it's a dope tattoo. As long as he takes care of it, they keep feeding him and he get the touchdowns, I ain't got no problem with the tattoo."