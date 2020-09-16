Two NFL players and five other personnel produced positive COVID-19 tests during the league's most recent testing period, a continuation of the success of its pandemic protocols.

According to data released Wednesday:

2,511 players received 15,959 tests during the period from Sept. 6-12.

4,926 other team personnel received 24,520 tests during the same period.

Since the true start of training camp Aug. 12, a total of seven players and 24 other personnel have produced confirmed positive tests results. The NFL is testing players and other Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel every day except on the day of a game.

The next testing period should show if any teams experienced trouble during travel to Week 1 games, or during the games themselves.