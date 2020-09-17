The NFL passed a significant test in dealing with the coronavirus. Tests on all Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and team employees from Week 1 came back negative this week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

These were the first tests to come back from the regular season. The Texans and Chiefs kicked off the season Sept. 10 in Kansas City, with the Chiefs winning 34-20.

While the NBA, WNBA and NHL are playing in bubbles and regularly getting negative test results, the NFL wasn't sure what its results would be once travel and full contact between teams began.

One Tier 3 person, a groundskeeper, did test positive, but he was nowhere near players, the source told Schefter.