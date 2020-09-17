Adam Schefter and Marcus Spears react to the news that Chargers center Mike Pouncey will need to undergo season-ending hip surgery. (1:05)

Four-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey has been placed on injured reserve and will soon undergo hip surgery that will keep him out for the remainder of the 2020 season, the Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday.

It is a tough blow for a team that was looking forward to a healthier offensive line this season.

Pouncey, 31, also spent time on IR with a hip injury while with the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He started every game over the next two years, including his first season with the Chargers in 2018, but missed the final 11 weeks last year after undergoing neck surgery.

He has started all 114 games he has played during his career.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Pouncey's surgery will take place before the end of September.

"On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he's the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor," Telesco said in a statement. "Quite simply, he's one of the best leaders I've ever been around. Mike's played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team."

Fourth-year offensive lineman Dan Feeney is expected to replace Pouncey as the starting center, with Forrest Lamp likely filling in for Feeney at left guard.

The Chargers, the third-most injured team last season according to Football Outsiders, are already without star safety Derwin James, who recently underwent season-ending knee surgery.

Fullback Gabe Nabers was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on Thursday in a corresponding move.