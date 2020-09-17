THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Robert Woods are deep into negotiations on a contract extension, Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday.

"He's a huge part of what we're doing," McVay said about Woods, who has considerably outplayed the five-year, $34 million deal he signed with the Rams in 2017.

An extension for Woods fits into the Rams' financial framework, McVay said, despite recent deals for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and receiver Cooper Kupp.

Before the season opener, Ramsey signed the most lucrative defensive back contract in NFL history: a five-year, $105 million deal that included $71.2 million guaranteed at signing. Two days later, Kupp signed a three-year, $48 million extension.

"Great to be able to get Cooper under contract, so happy for him," McVay said. "And you can expect to see something similar down the line here very shortly, we're working toward for Robert."

Woods is scheduled to make $5 million this season, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2021 season.

A second-round pick in 2013 by the Bills, Woods played four seasons in Buffalo, producing modest numbers, including 2,451 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

He has excelled since returning three years ago to Los Angeles, where he grew up and starred at USC. Woods produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019, and last season led all NFL receivers with 577 yards after the catch. Last Sunday, in a Week 1 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Woods had six receptions for 105 yards.

Along with Kupp, McVay called Woods a pillar of the offense.

Since joining the Rams, Woods has caught 238 passes for 3,239 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 298 yards and two scores.