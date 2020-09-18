Browns' Baker Mayfield rolls out for 43-yard TD pass to Odell Beckham Jr.

CLEVELAND -- Following the rough season opener, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield came out on fire Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After connecting on his first four passes on a touchdown drive to begin the game, Mayfield hooked up with wideout Odell Beckham Jr. off a play-action bootleg for a 43-yard touchdown down the sideline to give the Browns an early but emphatic 14-3 lead.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the air distance on Mayfield's TD pass to Beckham was 53.4 yards, his fourth-longest pass completed in his NFL career.

This is Beckham's 14th career receiving touchdown of at least 40 yards, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill for second most since 2014 (when Beckham entered the league). Only DeSean Jackson (16) has more 40-yard receiving TDs in that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Mayfield started 3-of-3 for 78 yards and a TD on play-action passes from outside the pocket. He was 4-of-12 for 37 yards on such passes in his previous six games combined.