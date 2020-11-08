Where each of the 32 NFL teams stands on allowing fans into stadiums

As we enter Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season, some teams are allowing fans into stadiums, while others are still playing games without anyone in attendance.

Attending games at stadiums across the country depends on where and when, and guidelines vary from state to state regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the level of COVID-19 cases.

We asked each of our NFL Nation reporters to check with team officials to see where things stand as of Nov. 7:

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Stadium: Bills Stadium

Capacity: 71,608

What we know: The Bills announced there would be no fans allowed at Bills Stadium for the "foreseeable future" after no change was made to the protocols set in place in August. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Capacity: 65,326

What we know: The Dolphins will not open their stadium to fans at full capacity despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis giving clearance for them to do so. Miami has had a capacity restriction of 13,000 fans for its first three home games. That plan is expected to continue for now. -- Cameron Wolfe

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Capacity: 66,829

What we know: Because of local and state guidelines, the Patriots are not allowing fans at home games until further notice. -- Mike Reiss

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Capacity: 82,500

What we know: The Jets' policy, formulated by New Jersey state guidelines, hasn't changed: They're not allowing fans at home games until further notice. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Capacity: 71,008

What we know: The Ravens will have a little over 4,000 fans for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Steelers. It's the first time that more than 250 friends and family members will be allowed at M&T Bank Stadium this season. Team officials hope to increase the number of fans by the end of the season. -- Jamison Hensley

Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Capacity: 65,515

What we know: The Bengals will have a maximum of 12,000 fans at their remaining five home games this season, including this week's game against Tennessee. Fans will be required to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and using proper face coverings. -- Ben Baby

Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Capacity: 67,895

What we know: Ohio continues to allow up to a maximum of 12,000 fans inside NFL stadiums, with 3,000 on each side, including the upper decks. -- Jake Trotter

Up to 6,000 fans were allowed to attend the Browns' home game against Washington on Sept. 27. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Stadium: Heinz Field

Capacity: 68,400

What we know: The Steelers' capacity remains at 5,500 fans, as mandated by the state of Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh has four home games remaining.-- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Stadium: NRG Stadium

Capacity: 72,220

What we know: Capacity at NRG Stadium remains at a maximum of 13,300 fans (about 20%). Tickets are distributed in "pods" that are supposed to consist of only close friends and family. Houston's next home game is in Week 11 against New England.-- Sarah Barshop

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Capacity: 67,000

What we know: The Colts announced fan capacity for their Nov. 8 game against Baltimore will stay at 12,500. -- Mike Wells

Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Capacity: 67,164

What we know: Capacity at Jaguars home games remains at 25%, which means a max attendance of 16,791. The team said any possible increase in capacity will depend on developments regarding the coronavirus as well as any local, state or federal instructions. -- Mike DiRocco

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Capacity: 69,143

What we know: The Titans, who have four home games remaining, are hosting fans up to a 21% capacity at Nissan Stadium. The capacity marks the maximum allowable audience under CDC guidelines and it is expected that capacity figure will remain throughout the remainder of the season. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Capacity: 76,125

What we know: The Broncos will have up to 5,700 fans in attendance for each of their five remaining home games, including this week's game against the Chargers. -- Jeff Legwold

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Capacity: 72,936

What we know: The Chiefs plan to sell as many as 16,000 tickets, or 22% of Arrowhead Stadium's capacity, for the final five homes games, just as they did for the first three. The Chiefs said when the season started they might adjust attendance up or down as the season went along depending on COVID-19 conditions in the Kansas City area, but made no changes to the plan. -- Adam Teicher

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Capacity: 65,000

What we know: The Raiders, who have five more home games on the schedule, are not allowing fans at this time. -- Paul Gutierrez

The inside of Allegiant Stadium, with its state-of-the-art lighting, posh seats and immaculate grass field, is a big change from the dirt infield and Mount Davis days at the Oakland Coliseum. John Locher/AP

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Capacity: 72,240

What we know: The Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium announced both Rams and Chargers home games will be held without fans in attendance until further notice. -- Shelley Smith

NFC EAST

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

What we know: The Cowboys, who have four homes left on the schedule, are hosting fans at up to 25% capacity at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have had fans at their home games this season, but below the threshold set by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. -- Todd Archer

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Capacity: 82,500

What we know: No fans are allowed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey "until further notice." This is according to an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy that caps outdoor gatherings at 500 people. -- Jordan Raanan

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Capacity: 69,596

What we know: Since Week 6, the Eagles have been permitted to have up to 7,500 people at Lincoln Financial Field for their home games. That includes players and personnel, so about 5,500 to 6,000 fans are allowed in per game. -- Tim McManus

Stadium: FedEx Field

Capacity: 82,000

What we know: Washington's policy has changed. The team went from no fans to family members the past two games and now will allow 3,200 fans to attend its Week 9 home game against the Giants. The franchise had announced there would be no fans at games this season, but Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently said teams could start allowing fans. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Stadium: Soldier Field

Capacity: 61,500

What we know: The city of Chicago is still not permitting fans to attend Bears' home games. The Bears and city officials continue to have open dialogue, but the prospects of fans at games in 2020 continues to diminish as COVID-19 cases in the state of Illinois are on the rise. -- Jeff Dickerson

Stadium: Ford Field

Capacity: 65,000

What we know: The Lions announced 500 friends and family will be allowed at Sunday's Week 8 game against Indianapolis. -- Michael Rothstein

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Capacity: 81,441

What we know: The Packers, who have six home games remaining beginning with Week 8 against Minnesota, are not allowing fans at Lambeau Field for the time being. -- Rob Demovsky

The Packers held their training camp at Ray Nitschke Field with no public viewing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sarah Kloepping/Imagn

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Capacity: 66,655

What we know: The Vikings announced on Nov. 11 that they will no longer pursue having more than 250 fans for the remainder of the season. Minnesota has four remaining home contests against Dallas, Jacksonville, Carolina and Chicago. The Minnesota Department of Health guidelines limit indoor venue capacity to 250. Since their Week 3 game vs. Tennessee, the Vikings have allowed up to 250 family members of team personnel in attendance to test their game-day protocols.-- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Capacity: 71,000

What we know: The Falcons will continue to host a very limited number of fans at home games, including at the Week 9 game against Denver. -- ESPN staff

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Capacity: 75,523

What we know: The Panthers remain in Phase 3 based Gov. Roy Cooper's orders, so they are allowed to have only 5,240 fans at Bank of America Stadium. They did, however, open the upper deck for fans for Thursday night's game against Atlanta. -- David Newton

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Capacity: 73,208

What we know: The Saints had 3,000 fans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the first time in Week 7. And if local health and safety guidelines remain in place, they can have 6,000 fans at their two November home games and 15,000 at their two December home games. Restrictions are tighter in New Orleans than the rest of the state, so the Saints actually had discussions about potentially moving their games to LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge before they reached an agreement with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. -- Mike Triplett

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Capacity: 65,890

What we know: Tampa Bay, which has five home games remaining on its schedule, will have a max capacity of 25% for fans as that is the maximum allowed under NFL and CDC guidelines. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Capacity: 63,400

What we know: The Cardinals will allow 4,200 fans inside State Farm Stadium for their next two home games: Nov. 8 vs. Miami and Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo. The Arizona Department of Health Services will revisit the situation after those games to determine how many fans will be allowed in for the remainder of the season. -- Josh Weinfuss

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Capacity: 72,240

What we know: The Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium announced that both Rams and Chargers home games will be held without fans in attendance until further notice. -- Lindsey Thiry

Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Capacity: 68,500

What we know: Despite an announcement from California Gov. Gavin Newsom that outdoor stadiums meeting the proper requirements in their counties would be able to have up to 20% capacity for home games, the 49ers continue to move forward with no fans. That's because, soon after Newsom's announcement, the Santa Clara County public health department issued a statement saying "audiences at professional sporting events will not be allowed any time soon." The Niners continue to work with the county to figure out a solution but until that can be found, fans are not allowed at Levi's Stadium. -- Nick Wagoner

Stadium: CenturyLink Field

Capacity: 69,000

What we know: The Seahawks announced on Oct. 22 that they won't have fans at CenturyLink for their game Sunday against San Francisco. That will be their fourth home game. Large sporting events aren't allowed until Phase 4 of Washington's four-phase reopening plan, and King County is still in Phase 2. However, it's unclear if a significantly reduced crowd at CenturyLink Field would still constitute a large sporting event. "We remain hopeful that conditions will improve as the season goes on and will continue to keep fans updated on future decisions," according to a team statement. -- Brady Henderson