Buffalo Bills linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, head coach Sean McDermott said Friday, leaving the team without its starters in the middle of the field.

Milano (hamstring) and Edmunds (shoulder) left Buffalo's game against the Jets in Week 1 with injuries. Although Edmunds was able to practice in limited fashion this week, Milano missed both of the Bills' practices prior to Friday.

McDermott said it's "too early to tell" whether either player is destined for injured reserve, but he mentioned A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson and Deon Lacey as possible replacements Sunday.

Edmunds was one of Buffalo's two first-round picks in 2018, along with quarterback Josh Allen, and has been one of the more productive players in the league over the past two seasons. He ranks 13th in the NFL in combined tackles since entering the league and made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Milano is unheralded outside of Buffalo but remains a vital component of the Bills' defense thanks to his ability to cover tight ends and running backs in the passing game. He intercepted Sam Darnold in Week 1 but left the game shortly after.

Despite the team's rapidly shrinking depth at linebacker, McDermott said it's too early in the process to consider calling former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who retired after the 2019 season. Alexander has previously said he would consider a return if needed but is happy in retirement.