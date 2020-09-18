Joe Burrow throws for 316 yards and three touchdowns, but the Bengals come up short to the Browns in a 35-30 loss. (1:26)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is out for the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon during Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday.

Uzomah was carted off the field with the injury after catching a pass with a little more than eight minutes left in the 35-30 loss. Uzomah quickly shed his helmet as the cart made its way to him on the field.

Before the injury, Uzomah was one of quarterback Joe Burrow's most effective receivers. The tight end had four catches on six targets for 42 yards and one touchdown -- Burrow's first passing touchdown in the NFL.

Uzomah and second-year player Drew Sample entered the season as the team's top tight ends after Tyler Eifert left in free agency and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

