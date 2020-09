Veteran running back C.J. Anderson is retiring from the NFL at age 29, he told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Anderson is planning to pursue a career in coaching, likely at a Power 5 school.

"Details soon," Anderson told Schefter.

Anderson played eight seasons in the NFL, winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

He totaled 3,497 career rushing yards with 22 touchdowns while also playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions.