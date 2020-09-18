NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel ruled WR A.J. Brown out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brown didn't practice all week due to a bone bruise on his knee.

The second-year receiver wasn't listed on last week's injury report. Brown missed consecutive days during training camp and wore a band on his left knee when he returned.

Entering this season, Brown was expected to be a big part of the Titans' passing game. He posted 57 receptions for 1,090 yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie last year.

Brown was targeted eight times in the season opener against the Denver Broncos and finished with five receptions for 39 yards. Corey Davis led the Titans with 7 receptions for 101 yards.

Davis was limited in practice this week. If Davis is unable to play, the Titans will be without their top two receivers. Davis was listed as questionable before last week's game as well.

Vrabel said rookie running back Darrynton Evans has been ruled out for Sunday as well.