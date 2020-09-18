INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of knee and ankle injuries.

It's uncertain when Doyle was injured, but he did not practice all week.

Doyle, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, had 43 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns last season. His absence leaves a significant void at tight end for the Colts (0-1), who are already without Trey Burton (calf).

Jack Doyle has been the Colts' most reliable tight end. Scott Boehm via AP Photo

That means Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai, who was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia earlier this month, are the only healthy tight ends on the roster.

"This is my first game without Jack or Eric [Ebron] with me," said Alie-Cox, who is in his third season. "I was just thinking, 'Dang, I'm the old guy of the group now.'"