The Detroit Lions will be getting one cornerback back, losing another and are still going to be without their Pro Bowl wide receiver against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Lions ruled out starting corner Desmond Trufant (hamstring), receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and starting left guard Joe Dahl (groin) on Friday -- the second straight game Golladay has missed and the first each for Trufant and Dahl. Trufant got hurt in the second half of the team's 27-23 loss to Chicago on Sunday. Dahl injured his groin during practice Thursday.

One player who will be playing for the Lions -- and likely taking Trufant's place in the starting lineup -- is Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. Okudah missed the season opener against the Bears and will now see his first NFL action against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

"I'm really excited for Sunday's matchup. I feel as a cornerback, you would welcome any challenge, no matter how big it is, how small it is, you approach it the same," Okudah said. "So I think that on Sunday I'll be really excited. Go to my first NFL game so that'll be a pretty cool experience. Never really been to an NFL game so just to get that crossed off my list I think would be pretty cool."

Okudah did not attend the season opener -- instead watching it with his family -- due to protocols the franchise has in place for inactive and injured players.

Now, instead of watching on television or playing against Rodgers in Madden, Okudah will face him in person.

"Every quarterback presents challenges, especially Aaron Rodgers, he's one of the best to have ever done it at that position," Lions defensive backs coach Steve Gregory said. "But really for Jeff it's not about that, it's about him. It's about him continuing to focus on his fundamentals, his work, his understanding of the game plan and his understanding of how to go out and play at a high level consistently.

"So those are the things that we're really focused on, not trying to think too much about you're going into Lambeau [Field] to play against Aaron Rodgers but more focused on getting him ready to go play and compete at a high level." While Okudah is expected to replace Trufant in the lineup for Detroit, a combination of rookie Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall should replace Golladay, like they did last week. Oday Aboushi, Kenny Wiggins or rookie Logan Stenberg could be options to fill in for Dahl.

Starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) is questionable despite not practicing all week. If he can't play, Tyrell Crosby will again take his place in the lineup.

Rookie tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) is also out for Detroit. Safety C.J. Moore (hamstring), cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf) and starting defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder) are all questionable for Detroit.