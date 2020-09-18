The Los Angeles Rams and receiver Robert Woods have agreed to terms on a four-year, $65 million extension, including $32 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN. The contract has a $68 million maximum value.

On Thursday, a day before Woods and the Rams agreed to terms, Rams coach Sean McVay said an extension would be done "very shortly," while Woods expressed hope that it would be completed before a Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

"Just praying that it gets done on time and really just trying to go out there and execute what I do on the field and let my play do the talking for me," Woods said. "Which it has."

Woods outplayed the five-year, $34 million deal he originally signed with the Rams in 2017, and the deal was expanded to $39 million through performance and a conversion of his base salary.

Over the past three seasons, Woods ranks among the top 11 NFL receivers in receptions, receiving yards and yards after catch. He produced consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019 and last season led all NFL receivers with 577 yards after the catch. In a Week 1 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Woods had six receptions for 105 yards.

His deal is the latest in a flurry of extensions the Rams have completed over the past two weeks. Two days before the season opener, cornerback Jalen Ramsey signed a record-setting five-year, $105 million extension that included $71.2 million guaranteed at signing, the most lucrative contract for a defensive back in NFL history. A day later, wide receiver Cooper Kupp signed a three-year, $48 million extension.

When asked if he grew concerned that the Rams might not have the resources to extend him following Ramsey's and Kupp's deals, Woods smiled. "This is a billion dollar industry. I feel like there's always money," he said, before joking, "especially with Denver doing well -- the Nuggets. There's a little bit of money somewhere."

Rams owner Stan Kroenke also owns the Nuggets, who are appearing in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA playoffs.

McVay said he spoke with Woods following Kupp's extension, reiterating his desire to keep Woods -- whom he called a pillar of the offense -- long term.

"[McVay] just kind of put his arm around me and said, he's happy to have me here, been a true competitor since I stepped on his team," said Woods, who turned 28 in April. "He kind of just reassured me that this deal would be taken care of this week, and really have no other concerns. We take each other's word, we believe in it, we go forward and we're locked on to get this thing done and look forward to Philadelphia."

Woods previously was scheduled to earn $5 million this season and his contract was set to expire at the end of the 2021 season.

A second-round pick in 2013 by Bills, Woods played four seasons in Buffalo where he had 2,451 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Since joining the Rams, Woods has caught 238 passes for 3,239 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 298 yards and two scores.