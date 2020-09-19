The Detroit Lions will be down another starter for Sunday's game at Green Bay after the team downgraded defensive tackle Nick Williams to out.

Williams showed up on the practice report this week with an injured shoulder and while he did limited work Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the Lions initially listed him as questionable. Now, he joins cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman as Week 1 defensive starters who won't play in Week 2 against the Packers.

That's on top of Detroit's missing offensive starters -- left guard Joe Dahl and wide receiver Kenny Golladay -- who were ruled out Friday. Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, despite not practicing all week, remains questionable.

The Lions signed Williams from Chicago in the offseason to be the team's pass-rushing interior lineman next to run-stuffer Danny Shelton. He played 63% of snaps against the Bears in Week 1 (41 plays), more than any defensive lineman other than Trey Flowers, and had two tackles.

Da'Shawn Hand and John Penisini, Detroit's other defensive tackles, could see more work in place of Williams. The Lions also have Frank Herron, Kevin Strong and Kareem Martin as potential defensive line call-ups from the practice squad.

The Lions placed Dahl (groin) on injured reserve Saturday and signed Kenny Wiggins off the practice squad to take his place.

Detroit also called up defensive tackle Kevin Strong and cornerback Dee Virgin from the practice squad for Sunday's game.