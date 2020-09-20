Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Sunday will wear the same face shield he wore for Kansas City's regular-season opener.

But Chiefs equipment manager Allen Wright has secured and deployed a product that hockey players use to defog their masks, Reid said over the weekend.

Reid is expecting better visibility results in Sunday's game against the Chargers than he got in the Sept. 10 opener against the Texans, when his shield fogged up throughout the game and became a memorable image from Week 1.

Rams coach Sean McVay, who was seen last Sunday night not always wearing his mask, texted Saturday night to ESPN that he might keep his normal mask this week in Los Angeles' game against the Eagles or use a gaiter, adding that "I'll be better."

McVay acknowledged this past week that he was one of the reasons the NFL sent out a memo warning coaches that they needed to be more diligent about wearing masks or potentially face discipline.

"I figured that memo was directed at me," McVay said this past Monday. "I've got to do a better job about that. So moving forward there will be a conscious effort to do that."

The NFL's sharply worded message was composed by executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, who wrote that Week 1 was "tremendous" but noted that "we must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments."