Detroit Lions star wide receiver, Kenny Golladay, who missed a second straight game because of a hamstring injury, is expected to return for next weekend's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, a league source tells ESPN.

Golladay was close to playing this past Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but the Lions didn't want to risk further aggravating the injury. With how close Golladay was to playing Sunday, there's a strong sense of optimism he will be back for Week 3, according to the source.

The Lions have been beset by injuries early this season. In the fourth quarter of their season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, they were missing seven regular starters to injuries or suspension.

Detroit also lost starting left guard Joe Dahl to a groin injury last week, and he was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Along with Golladay and Dahl, the Lions were without three injured defensive starters during Sunday's loss to Green Bay -- defensive tackle Nick Williams and cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman.

Golladay, 26, led the NFL with 11 touchdown catches last season and finished seventh in the league with 1,190 receiving yards -- his second straight 1,000-yard season.